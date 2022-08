MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A walk-up vaccine clinic will be available at City Hall located at 606 Manitou Ave. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The pediatric Pfizer vaccine and the regular Pfizer vaccine will be available.

No health insurance, ID, or appointment is required. If you would like to save time waiting in line, you can sign up for an appointment beforehand.