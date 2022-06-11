COLORADO SPRINGS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that travelers are no longer required to show a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery before boarding a flight to the U.S. effective on Jun 12 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

CDC said the COVID-19 pandemic has now shifted to a new phase. They cited the widespread uptake of highly effective vaccines, availability of effective therapeutics and the accrual of high rates of vaccine- and infection-induced immunity as contributors to the lower risk of sickness and death. As a result, the requirement for COVID-19 testing has been withdrawn.

CDC continues to recommend that travelers coming to the U.S. get tested for current infection with a viral test as close to the time of departure as possible (no more than three days). They advise the public not to travel if they are sick.

If the situation changes, the need for a testing requirement will be reassessed, said CDC. The latest science and state of the pandemic will continue to be evaluated by CDC.