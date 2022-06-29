COLORADO SPRINGS — The Mako testing site at the Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs will close Thursday.

El Paso County Public Health, in partnership with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is continuing the gradual transition to shift COVID-19 testing back into the traditional health care settings and through federal programs including the Test to Treat program and free, at-home rapid tests available at COVIDTests.gov.

The Citadel Mall testing site will remain open with normal hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, with the exception of the upcoming Independence Day holiday on July 4.

For more information, visit El Paso County Public Health’s website at www.elpasocountyhealth.org.