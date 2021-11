COVID-19 continues to surge in Colorado; hospital beds are running out

DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 positivity and incidence rates have risen over the last week in Colorado. Hospitalizations are at their highest levels this year in Colorado, with only 900 hospital beds available in the entire state as of Monday.

As of Monday, the state’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.69%, which is up from 8.46%. The highest positivity rate in the state over the past seven days is Custer County with 34.2% positivity.

From Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 33 counties saw an increase in COVID-19 positivity, 27 saw a decrease in COVID-19 positivity, three counties administered fewer than 10 tests in the past week, and one county saw no change.

Colorado’s new COVID-19 case rates are going up as the national rate is falling.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the incidence rates are on the rise over the last seven days.

Here’s a look at positivity rates for every county over the last seven days:

1-week positivity rate: