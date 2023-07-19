(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A court ruled El Paso County broke a federal housing law earlier this week.

The court ruled the county violated the 1988 Fair Housing Act Amendments by imposing occupancy limits on group homes for disabled persons without a legally permissible justification.

The decision came following a lawsuit filed by Courage to Change Recovery Ranch, known more recently as, Soaring Hope Recovery Center. The Center provides treatment and housing for those recovering from drug and alcohol addictions in a single-family neighborhood in El Paso County.

Soaring Hope claimed the county’s strict occupant limits restricted what treatment options it could provide.

El Paso County told FOX21 News its Staff is in the process of reviewing the entirety of the decision with its legal counsel.

“[El Paso County] declines to comment at this time except to note the regulations referred to in the case related to an older set of code provisions no longer in effect,” read a statement from the County.