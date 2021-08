U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – A general court-martial for Senior Master Sergeant Nicholaus Stopfer is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23.

Sgt. Stopfer is charged with two specifications of sexual assault and two specifications of abusive sexual contact in violation of Article 120, Uniform Code of Military Justice as well as and two specifications of assault consummated by battery in violation of Article 128, UCMJ.

The accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.