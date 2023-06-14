(VICTOR, Colo.) — Instead of sweeping history under the rug, couple is keeping the art of antique broom making alive.

Sam and Karen Morrison are known in their town of Victor for having an antique shop that is 33 years old. But, the locals know it more commonly as the broom shop where the Morrisons continue sharing their knowledge of a disappearing craft.

Courtesy of FOX21 Reporter, Alina Lee

Using machinery originally made around 1900, Sam and Karen refined their craft using a kicker winder to bind mounds of broom corn that would be used as bristles. However, their self-taught profession was learned through trial and error before there was any internet.

“We had to learn everything the hard way, finding the equipment… and learn how to make brooms when there’s nobody to teach you,” said Karen. “You don’t know how much weight to put in, what sizes of broom corn to use… There’s nothing written. There were no videos.”

35 years later, Karen’s still doing the winding while Sam takes over the stitching.

“Not very many people do it anymore. It’s a lot of work getting supplies and everything,” stated Karen. “There’s not a lot of demand for brooms.”

But the locals who live in the small mining town of Victor have been visiting the shop for years.

“We have people that have bought them for the last 35 years and they love them,” said Karen. “They walk out with a broom and they’re just so happy, and it makes us feel good that we could brighten their day… One couple was getting divorced and the only thing they fought over was our broom.”

The Morrisons said their brooms are better than what you can find at the store.

“We use the best material for the entire broom. [Sam] hand stitches them so they hold together really tight and they last a long time. We also dye the broom corn so they’re also pretty,” Karen stated.

According to the couple, broom making is a time consuming and laborious process that takes about an hour to make an entire broom. This doesn’t include the time it takes to dye and soak the broom corn and to finish the handles.

“I think the most I made was a 15, and that’s a long day and hard on you because it’s very physical,” said Karen.

Despite the work, the Morrisons say it’s worth it.

“Most people have jobs where you never see the finished product. Here we take it from raw materials to the finished product. It’s part of job satisfaction,” stated Sam.

Sam and Karen said they have made about 30,000 brooms and don’t plan on stopping any time soon.