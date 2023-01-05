(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Saturday, Jan. 21, Colorado Springs City Councilmember Nancy Henjum is hosting a town hall to discuss with community members the possibility of a study that would address “East-West mobility for the Fillmore Street and Uintah Street corridors.”

According to the councilmember’s office, “At minimum, the proposed feasibility study would consider widening Fillmore Street, extending Constitution Avenue from Union Boulevard to I-25 utilizing existing right-of-way, or maintaining the current roadway configuration with the understanding that traffic congestion and delay will likely increase.”

The meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the gymnasium at Stratton Elementary School located at 2460 Paseo Road in Colorado Springs.

“As part of the future feasibility study scope, it will be important to identify safeguards for a

potential Fillmore Street or Constitution Avenue project to minimize and mitigate impacts on

existing neighborhoods. The Town Hall will obtain citizen input to help identify these safeguards,

which will be included in the ConnectCOS Appendix A project description. There is no funding

or timeline identified for East-West mobility improvements,” Henjum’s office said.

The Councilmember and the Colorado Springs City Public Works Staff will be in attendance.