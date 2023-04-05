(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, COSILoveYou is hosting its second spring volunteer day where volunteers will serve schools, parks, local non-profit organizations, and neighborhoods.

CityServe is normally hosted in the fall; however, COSILoveYou said great success and community engagement created the spring event in 2022.

Volunteers will serve the city through tasks such as pulling weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement, dropping off care packages, cleaning, and sorting donations.

Opportunities are kid-friendly and good for groups. Signup at COSILoveYou website.