(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs released its draft of the transportation plan for public review. This is the first draft plan for transportation the City has proposed in two decades.

The purpose of the plan, according to the City, is to assess Colorado Springs’ current transportation system and develop recommendations for ensuring an efficient, accessible, safe, and well-connected network for people to walk, bike and take public transit.

The City has created six community-supported goals of the plan: safe, equitable, sustainable, efficiently reliable, accessible, and connected. The City said the draft plan provides an in-depth assessment of the state of Colorado Springs’ transportation system, based on technical analysis and input from the public.

The plan is the result of more than 50 meetings with the public, 2,500 unique comments, and two years of technical analysis and plan development.

“ConnectCOS includes a broad array of recommendations for enhancing mobility in Colorado Springs, including an ambitious and diverse set of recommended projects ranging from sidewalk infill to bus rapid transit to new interchanges that will transform the regional transportation network and greatly improve the accessibility and utility of all modes of travel around the city.” said the City.

The City is looking for public feedback on the plan, and people who live in the area can submit comments on the City’s website through the link above. The public feedback period will last through Dec. 6.