(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Prosecutors with the Denver District Attorney’s Office have opened a criminal case against a Colorado Springs Postmaster, who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel in late November.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, 46-year-old Stevenson Begay was formally charged with one count of forced sexual assault (F3) and one count of forced unlawful sexual contact (F4) Wednesday morning on Dec. 7. Begay is scheduled for a Preliminary Hearing on Jan. 17, 2023.

Just before 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2022, a Denver police officer responded to a 911 call from Embassy Suites by Hilton Denver Tech Center North located at 7525 East Hampden Avenue regarding an alleged sexual assault reported by hotel staff.

According to the Statment of Probable Cause, the victim told the officer that Begay came to her room for drinks. She stated that Begay was told on several instances that she was uncomfortable with him being in the room. The victim eventually messaged two coworkers for help when Begay allegedly removed his shirt.

When the coworkers knocked on the victim’s door, Begay reportedly answered shirtless and intoxicated. He then apparently told the coworkers that “he would leave, that everything was fine,” and then shut the door, per the Statment of Probable Cause.

Begay is accused of grabbing the victim by the shoulders and pushing her into the bedroom while taking off his clothes and undressing her. The victim allegedly said despite telling Begay that “she didn’t want to do this,” he pulled her onto the bed while grabbing her inappropriately against her will.

The victim was rescued from the room, upon the officer’s arrival. She was transported to a hospital for a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE exam.

Begay was taken into custody without incident and held on investigation for Attempted Sexual Assault. He was installed as the Colorado Springs Postmaster on June 16, 2022. Begay is the 26th Postmaster of Colorado Springs.

The U.S. Postal Service has provided FOX21 News with a response in the following statement: