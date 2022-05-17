Colorado Veterans Project is hosting it’s eighth annual Memorial Day Run & March on Sunday, May 29th at UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs.



This is the second year Colorado Springs is hosting the Memorial Day Run & March to show support for our veterans through various runs and marches. Better yet, the event is Colorado’s largest single day food drive where participants bring non-perishable donations to donate to Care & Share Food Bank, Food Bank of the Rockies, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless and other organizations.



There are race and march options for runners of all abilities. This includes with or without a pack, and even virtual.



Make a difference, sign up for the Memorial Day Run & March in Colorado Springs. >>CLICK HERE<<



Aside from the Memorial Day Run & March, Colorado Veterans Project will host several other events to support those who fight for our freedom.



Upcoming events:

5th Annual Freedom 4 Miler

2nd Annual Let Freedom Swing golf tournament

Denver Veterans Day Parade and Festival



Get involved, volunteer, or learn more about Colorado Veteran’s Project. >> CLICK HERE <<