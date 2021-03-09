COS City Council to vote on natural gas price increase Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs City council will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday to vote on temporary adjustments to cost of natural gas for residents. Proposals for increase in prices come after recent record-breaking weather events in mid February that caused fuel prices to surge across the country.

If approved — the adjustment will go into effective March 11th, 2021. It would change the current effectiv GCA rate of $0.1812 per Ccf to the proposed rate of $0.5477 per Ccf.

The council can move to adopt the proposed Alternative 2, or move to amend with two other alternative rates: Alternative 1 and Alternative 3.

Alternative 1

• Filing per Excellence in Governance Policy Manual, Electric and Gas Cost Adjustments (G-6) Guidelines

• Multiplier applied



Alternative 2

• Targets $0 collection balance at 4/30/22

• 14-Month Recovery

• No multipliers applied



Alternative 3

• Targets $0 collection balance at 1/31/23

• GCA 23-Month Recovery

• No multipliers applied

Colorado Springs Utilites CEO Aram Benyamin and CFO Scott Shewey are expected to take questions regarding the rate adjustments today as well.

Currently, a variety of assistance programs are in place to help customers pay utility bills. Springs Utilities announced last week it would suspend service diconnects until further notice.