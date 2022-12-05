(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For the second year in a row, the Colorado Springs (COS) Airport was named one of The Gazette’s best workplaces for 2022.

“The successes that COS has experienced over the past few years would not have been possible without the energy, the passion, and the pure sense of service from our employees,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation. “I am extremely humbled and honored to be a part of such an amazing workplace and staff.”

Best Workplaces honorees are voted on by the employees via a survey that addresses topics like organization health, leadership, employee engagement and work-life balance. The process is designed to highlight the companies that are creating a strong and healthy workplace culture.

“It’s often said that the most important resource any organization has is its people. Our people really represent what it means to be the true heart of Colorado’s small airport,” said Phillips.

COS Airport said in a press release that The Gazette’s annual Best Workplaces process demonstrates the value of an organization’s team and emphasizes the impact effective leadership has on achieving success and employee engagement.

The airport was honored at The Gazette’s Best Workplaces event on Thursday, Dec. 1, among the other honorees.