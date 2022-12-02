(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With food prices increasing, more families are turning to Care and Share Food Bank and their partner food pantries for support. Corwin Toyota Colorado Springs is stepping up to support the community.

“It’s important for us to invest in programs that help the people of our community. We’re proud to support Care and Share’s mission of ending hunger in Southern Colorado,” said Curtis Hensley, General Manager of Corwin Toyota Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6 which is Colorado Gives Day, Corwin Toyota will double every donation made to Care and Share up to $25,000. With Care and Share’s buying power, $1 can provide up to 5 meals for a neighbor in need, meeting the campaign goal would provide an additional 250,000 meals.

“We are so lucky to partner with Corwin Toyota on Colorado Gives Day! It is because of organizations like Corwin Toyota that we are able to keep healthy and nutritious food on our shelves to assist over 200,000 people across Southern Colorado,” said Nate Springer, President and CEO of Care and Share Food Bank. “The kindness and generosity of the entire Corwin Toyota team is on display.”

Colorado Gives Day is a statewide movement that started in 2010, and is Care and Share’s biggest day of online giving.