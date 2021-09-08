Coroner’s office releases factors that led to girl’s death at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

The Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. — The Garfield County Coroner’s Office has released some of the factors that led to a six-year-old’s death at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

According to Coroner Robert Glassmire, an autopsy was performed by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office contract forensic pathologist. The forensic pathologist identified multiple blunt force injuries.

The final cause and manner of death are pending the investigation.

FOX21 has confirmed the child attended Stetson Elementary School in District 49. The school is offering counselors and has sent an email to parents.

D49 declined an interview.