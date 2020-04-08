Coronavirus in Colorado: Wednesday, April 8 evening update

A motorist wears a face mask while waiting for a service advisor at a tire store as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated its state case summary late Wednesday afternoon:

5,655 cases* (+266 from Tuesday)

1,162 hospitalized (+83 from Tuesday)

54 counties (no change)

29,199 people tested** (+1,104 from Tuesday)

193 deaths (+14 from Tuesday)

44 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities (no change)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

The case count by county is reported as follows:

According to the case breakdown by county, there are 15 additional cases in El Paso County since Monday, an additional case in Pueblo County. The report reflects no additional cases have been confirmed in Teller County.

The complete report, as issued by the state, can be found here.

Check Ask an Expert for answers to viewer questions regarding the coronavirus pandemic and to submit your own question.