Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, May 6, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
2,674,623 people have been immunized by one dose (+285,850 from Sunday, April 25)
2,037,137 people have been fully immunized (+524,136)
Cases: 519,414 (+26,385 from Sunday, April 25)
Hospitalizations: 28,453 (+1,436)
People tested: 2,941,269 (+93,348)
Deaths among cases: 6,345 (+134)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,500 (+141)
Outbreaks: 5,088 (+459)
Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:
As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 65,397 cases (+4,260 from Sunday, April 25) and 800 deaths among cases (+23). Pueblo County has reported 18,331 cases (+1,759) and 383 deaths among cases (+17). Teller County has reported 1,686 cases (+117) and 15 deaths among cases (+1).