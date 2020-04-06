Live Now
Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, April 6 evening update

Pedestrians wear masks to comply with a request by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis while they walk along South St. Paul Street as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated its state case summary late Monday afternoon.

The numbers show increases, in nearly every category, since Sunday’s numbers were released:
– 222 additional cases*
– 70 additional hospitalizations
– 54 counties affected
– 1,102 additional people tested
– 10 additional deaths
– 4 additional outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

The case count by county is reported as follows:

The complete report, as issued by the state, can be found here.

