Coronavirus in Colorado: Monday, April 6 evening update

DENVER, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated its state case summary late Monday afternoon.
The numbers show increases, in nearly every category, since Sunday’s numbers were released:
– 222 additional cases*
– 70 additional hospitalizations
– 54 counties affected
– 1,102 additional people tested
– 10 additional deaths
– 4 additional outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities
The case count by county is reported as follows:
The complete report, as issued by the state, can be found here.
Governor Polis is set to address the public at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. You can watch that report on FOX21 News and FOX21News.com.
