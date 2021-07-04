Coronavirus in Colorado: Sunday, July 4, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,250,814 people have been immunized by one dose (+2,921 from Saturday).

2,971,555 people have been fully immunized (+4,276)

Cases: 559,534 (+262 from Saturday).

Hospitalizations: 31,825 (+11)

People tested: 3,183,000 (+2,479)

Deaths among cases: 6,817 (+3)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,028 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 5,505 (unchanged)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 73,635 cases (+41 from Saturday) and 880 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 19,628 cases (+4) and 420 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,924 cases (+1) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).