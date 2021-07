COLORADO – According to updated data released on Sunday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,276,560 people have been immunized by one dose (+3,087 from Saturday).

3,004,531 people have been fully immunized (+3,735)

Cases: 562,763 (+362 from Saturday).

Hospitalizations: 32,093 (+29)

People tested: 3,205,282 (+2,811)

Deaths among cases: 6,853 (+9)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,070 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 5,529 (unchanged)