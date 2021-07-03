Coronavirus in Colorado: Saturday, July 3, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
3,247,893 people have been immunized by one dose (+6,911 from Friday).
2,967,279 people have been fully immunized (+9,521)
Cases: 559,272 (+452 from Friday).
Hospitalizations: 31,814 (+55)
People tested: 3,180,521 (+3,528)
Deaths among cases: 6,814 (+12)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,028 (unchanged)
Outbreaks: 5,505 (+4)
Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:
As of Saturday, El Paso County has reported 73,594 cases (+86 from Friday) and 878 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 19,624 cases (+6) and 420 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,923 cases (+1) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).