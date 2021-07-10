Coronavirus in Colorado: Saturday, July 10, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Saturday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,273,473 people have been immunized by one dose (+4,978 from Friday).

3,000,796 people have been fully immunized (+6,426)

Cases: 562,401 (+489 from Friday).

Hospitalizations: 32,064 (+13)

People tested: 3,202,471 (+4,014)

Deaths among cases: 6,844 (+7)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,070 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 5,529 (+3)

As of Saturday, El Paso County has reported 74,110 cases (+64 from Saturday) and 883 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,675 cases (+2) and 423 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,933 cases (+2) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).