Coors Pure: Molson Coors launches first certified-organic beer

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Molson Coors announced the launch of Coors Pure on Wednesday. It is its first USDA-certified organic beer.

The announcement came on National Beer Day. Molson Coors said it is calling on runners and beer lovers across the country to participate in a (literal) beer run.

The company said if you run in the shape of a Coors Pure can, you will have a chance to receive a free** 12-pack of Coors Pure.

Molson Coors said Coors Pure is a light lager with a subtle malt sweetness along with low bitterness and a slight citrus hop notes. With only 92 calories and zero sugar, Coors Pure tastes light and effervescent, and ends with a clean feel and minimal aftertaste.

Here’s how to participate in the Coors Pure beer run, according to Molson Coors:

If you live in NYC, follow the Coors Pure professional runners around Central Park from 7AM – 9AM on April 7, scan the QR code on the back of their shirts, and redeem your rebate for a free* 12-pack of Coors Pure

If you don’t live in NYC, from April 7 th – 14 th you can track your beer-can shaped run on your favorite running app, submit a screenshot of your run map on email to beerrun@coorspure.com and get Coors Pure on us**

“Coors Pure is the answer for beer drinkers who are looking for an organic, low calorie option without sacrificing the refreshment they know and love from Coors,” says Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing at Molson Coors. “As we approach Summer, more exercise enthusiasts are making their ways to parks and streets across the country, and we’re excited to introduce a beer that is the perfect refreshment for those who also try to live a healthier life.”