(DENVER) — As the Colorado Rockies welcomed fans to opening day 2023 at Coors Field in Denver, new smells of freshly created menu items filled the air.

Nine new items are new to the ballpark, some of which are only to be offered during limited times throughout the season.

Rockies fans can enjoy the following while watching America’s past time:

Sandlot Summer Session- a session IPA brewed with Citra and Centennial hops. A beer with a citrus hop flavor, and a bit of pine.

Green Chilli Cheese Fries- shoestring potato fries, green pork chili, shredded cheddar jack cheese, breaded cheese curds

BBQ Chicken and Mac Sandwich- pulled chicken, bbq sauce, white cheddar mac, and cheese

Smores Shake- Chocolate ice cream., marshmallow cream topping, graham crackers, Hershey’s chocolate

Doritos Walking Taco- Doritos, green chili queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo, carnitas, or chicken tinga

Stuffed Tater Kegs- Cheese stuffed tater tot with boom boom sauce; buffalo chicken stuffed tater tot with ranch

Peach Chimmis- Tortilla, whipped cream cheese, sliced peaches, cinnamon sugar mix, caramel syrup, topped with whipped cream

Empanadas- steak filled, chimichurri aioli

Berry Waffle Cone- an assortment of fruit, ricotta cannoli filling

Also, new to Coors this year, is the Coors Light Chill Zone near section 105 in the concourse. Featuring Amazon’s Walk Out Technology, customers enter the store, tapping their Amazon One device or credit card at the entrance. Cameras line the area watching customers make their selections. Once a selection is made, customers simply walk out and their card is charged.

