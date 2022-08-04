COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Chamber of Commerce opened nominations for its first annual Coolest Thing Made in Colorado contest.

The contest is a new statewide, community-driven competition celebrating Colorado’s vibrant manufacturing industry.

“The Coolest Thing contest is a unique opportunity for Colorado manufacturers from every corner of the state to put their best creations on display,” said Colorado Chamber President and CEO Loren Furman.

The nomination period closes on Sept. 9. An independent panel of judges will review the nominations and select the top ten finalists in late September. The finalists will be honored at the Colorado Chamber’s annual meeting luncheon on October 20, 2022, where the Coolest Thing winner will be announced. The winner will be awarded the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado trophy along with the title and recognition of the Coolest Thing top winner for 2022.

“Colorado is home to some of the most innovative companies in manufacturing, and we’re proud to bring attention to the many fascinating products made right here in our state,” said Furman.

In order to be eligible for the contest, the product must be made in Colorado using a manufacturing process. For example, a restaurant that makes “made to order” pizza would not qualify, but a food manufacturer that mass-produces frozen pizza would. The company manufacturing the product does not have to be located in Colorado, but the product must be manufactured in a Colorado-based facility.

There is no cost to participate in the contest and membership with the Colorado Chamber is not required. Anyone can nominate a product and self-nominations among companies are encouraged.

Colorado’s 4800+ manufacturing firms contribute more than $26 billion to the state’s economy, accounting for 6.75% of total output and employing approximately 152,000 Coloradans. The Colorado Chamber has been the state’s affiliate for the National Association of Manufacturers since 1965 and is proud to count many of Colorado’s prominent manufacturers among its members.

Nominations can be submitted here.