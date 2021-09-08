Conway lashes out at Biden, refuses to resign

Kellyanne Conway speaks in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. in 2019. Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced Sunday that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid before becoming a senior counselor to the president. She informed Trump of her decision in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Kellyanne Conway lashed out at President Joe Biden after he asked her to step down from her position on the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors or face termination.

This request from President Biden comes after he requested a total of eleven officials appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign or be dismissed from their current positions.

Conway tweeted out a letter she sent to President Biden with the caption “President Biden, I’m not resigning, but you should.”

President Biden, I'm not resigning, but you should. pic.twitter.com/HuRYM4bLYP — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 8, 2021

A portion of the letter reads as follows:

Your decision is disappointing but understandable given tht need to distrct from a news cycle that has you mired in multiple self-inflicted crises and plummeting poll numbers, including a rise in new COVID cases, a dismal jobs report, inflation, record amount of drugs coming across the southern border, and, of course, the chaotic and deadly withdrawl from Afghanistan that has left hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies stranded under Taliban rule.

The former president had appointed Conway, his former aide, to her post at the Air Force Academy after she left the White House in 2020.

The six-member board on which she serves meets about four times a year and works with a budget approximately worth $275,000 annually, which includes travel expenses, covers meetings, and contract support for the Academy.