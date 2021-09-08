Conway lashes out at Biden, refuses to resign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Kellyanne Conway lashed out at President Joe Biden after he asked her to step down from her position on the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors or face termination.
This request from President Biden comes after he requested a total of eleven officials appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign or be dismissed from their current positions.
Conway tweeted out a letter she sent to President Biden with the caption “President Biden, I’m not resigning, but you should.”
A portion of the letter reads as follows:
Your decision is disappointing but understandable given tht need to distrct from a news cycle that has you mired in multiple self-inflicted crises and plummeting poll numbers, including a rise in new COVID cases, a dismal jobs report, inflation, record amount of drugs coming across the southern border, and, of course, the chaotic and deadly withdrawl from Afghanistan that has left hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies stranded under Taliban rule.
The former president had appointed Conway, his former aide, to her post at the Air Force Academy after she left the White House in 2020.
The six-member board on which she serves meets about four times a year and works with a budget approximately worth $275,000 annually, which includes travel expenses, covers meetings, and contract support for the Academy.