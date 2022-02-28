PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday the arrest of a convicted felon. They say he was tracked down in a stolen vehicle as part of a special operation by members of a BATTLE (Beating Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) team.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Samuel Rivera, was found driving a 2015 Land Rover that had been reported stolen in Colorado Springs.

BATTLE team members say they also found Rivera to be in possession of a handgun, 8.5 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 grams of heroin, and 1.5 grams of methamphetamine. He was arrested for aggravated motor theft, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, three counts of protection order violation, and a warrant for domestic violence.

Rivera has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

The sheriff’s office noted a passenger was in the car with Rivera at the time of his arrest. That person is also being investigated, but has not yet been named.