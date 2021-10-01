Convicted felon and registered sex offender captured; police find guns and improvised pyrotechnic device

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A previously convicted felon and registered sex offender who got away from police earlier this week has been captured.

Thursday, Sept. 30, around 1 p.m., detectives with the Metro Motor Vehicle Theft Task Force (MVT) located a stolen vehicle that had eluded Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) patrol units earlier in the week.

Detectives followed the stolen vehicle and were able to identify the driver as Calvin Jacob Coffer,30.

Once detectives learned that Coffer was armed with a pistol worn on his belt, detectives coordinated with the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU), CSPD Canine (K9) and Unmanned Arial Systems Unit (UAS) officers to plan and execute the arrest of Coffer.

Detectives followed the stolen vehicle until it parked in the 800 Block of South Nevada Ave.

Detectives conducted surveillance on the vehicle and watched as Coffer exited the vehicle and started walking through the neighborhood.

Detectives then directed TEU and K9 officers into the area. Officers converged on Coffer and took him into custody with minimal force (there were no injuries sustained by Coffer nor officers).

Police found three firearms at the scene as well as an improvised pyrotechnic device in the stolen vehicle that Coffer had abandoned.

The Regional Explosives Unit responded to make the pyrotechnic device safe.

Coffer was arrested and charged with several felonies including Possession of Weapons by Previous Offenders and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. He has been booked in the El Paso County Jail with bonds totaling $4,000.