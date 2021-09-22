Consumer spending for Halloween predicted to reach all time high

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

NATIONWIDE– Consumer spending on Halloween has been predicted to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion, up from $8.05 billion in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey by Prosper Insights & Analytics. Click here for more survey information.

Eighty-two percent of the U.S. population as well as 93% of young parents in the U.S. say that they are planning to celebrate Halloween this year.

Eighty-percent of Americans are saying that they plan go trick-or-treating this year in October.

Eighty-two percent of Americans are saying that they are confident that they’ll be able to find safe ways to celebrate Halloween in light of COVID-19.

Seventy-nine percent of Americans are saying that they are planning to fill up their Halloween candy bowls this year for trick-or-treaters.

For further information on how to navigate the Halloween season in light of COVID-19, click here.