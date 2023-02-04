UPDATE: SATURDAY 02/04/2023 1:17 p.m.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD says the construction worker was quickly rescued.
Black Forest Road and Research Parkway are back open, per CSFD.
ORIGINAL STORY: Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench, rescue ongoing
SATURDAY 02/04/2023 12:38 p.m.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a trench rescue at Black Forest Road Saturday afternoon on Feb. 4.
CSFD says a construction worker fell into a 15-foot-deep trench. One person has been transported to a hospital in serious condition.
Multiple crews have responded to assist the Black Forest Fire Department with rescue efforts.