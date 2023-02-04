UPDATE: SATURDAY 02/04/2023 1:17 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD says the construction worker was quickly rescued.

Black Forest Road and Research Parkway are back open, per CSFD.

ORIGINAL STORY: Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench, rescue ongoing

SATURDAY 02/04/2023 12:38 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a trench rescue at Black Forest Road Saturday afternoon on Feb. 4.

  • Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench, rescue ongoing
    Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department
    Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department
    Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD says a construction worker fell into a 15-foot-deep trench. One person has been transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Multiple crews have responded to assist the Black Forest Fire Department with rescue efforts.