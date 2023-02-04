UPDATE: SATURDAY 02/04/2023 1:17 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD says the construction worker was quickly rescued.

Black Forest Road and Research Parkway are back open, per CSFD.

ORIGINAL STORY: Construction worker falls 15 feet into trench, rescue ongoing

SATURDAY 02/04/2023 12:38 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a trench rescue at Black Forest Road Saturday afternoon on Feb. 4.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

CSFD says a construction worker fell into a 15-foot-deep trench. One person has been transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Multiple crews have responded to assist the Black Forest Fire Department with rescue efforts.