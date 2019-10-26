Construction worker dies after hit-and-run in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — A highway construction worker who was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Interstate 25 in Pueblo has died from his injuries, according to Pueblo Police.

The 31-year-old man was hit late on Oct. 16. Pueblo police announced the worker’s death on Friday. His name was not released. He worked for a company that contracted with the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Pueblo Police confirm they are still searching for the driver of the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer red or maroon Ford F-150 with black around the wheel wells. Police said the truck could have damage on the driver’s side.

The suspect could face charges of vehicular assault causing death.

If you have any information, please call the PPD at 553-2502.