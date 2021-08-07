Construction set to begin on Interquest Parkway from I-25 to Voyager Parkway

Picture shows three lanes of traffic and Pikes Peak in the background. Photo courtesy of City of Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Construction crews are preparing to begin nightly milling and paving operations on Interquest Parkway from I-25 to Voyager Parkway.

Starting Sunday, Aug. 8, crews will be working from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Interquest Parkway from I-25 to Voyager Parkway.

Work is expected to be complete by Aug. 19, pending weather delays. Drivers should expect lane restrictions, congestion, delays, as well as onsite flaggers who will be present to help with traffic.

Drivers are asked to slow down and drive safely through the work zone.

The work is funded by ballot issue 2C.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, in 2019, voters passed a five-year 2C extension (2021-2025) at a tax rate of 0.57 percent (5.7 pennies on a $10 purchase). The new tax rate started Jan. 1, 2021.

2C has collected approximately $50 million in revenues annually for exclusive use on road improvements within the City of Colorado Springs.

2C revenues complement road maintenance already funded through the Pike Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) and the city’s General Fund budget. According to the city, the money provides additional funding needed to stop further deterioration of city roads.

According to the city’s website, the sales tax revenues are only applied to roads, with approximately 50 percent dedicated to sidewalks, curbs and gutters, as well as replacement and repair of concrete.

Improvements also include the creation of pedestrian ramps and passable routes that meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.