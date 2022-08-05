COLORADO SPRINGS — Metronet announced on Monday that construction of their new high speed fiber optic network has officially begun.

Metronet’s fully funded $130 million investment in Colorado Springs will provide residents and businesses throughout the city with access to Metronet’s 100% fiber optic internet. Once the two-year construction process is complete, Colorado Springs will join the country’s internet elite as a “Gigabit City.”

Construction is underway north of Dublin Boulevard and east of Union Boulevard, which the company said will expand rapidly throughout Colorado Springs, with the first customers expected to have access later this year.







“It’s a great day to be in Colorado Springs,” said Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce. “Growth is a good thing. Not only for the business community, the climate, and competition, it’s a good thing for out citizens because this brings jobs and also reliable internet service.”

Colorado Springs residents will soon begin seeing Metronet trucks throughout the area as pre-construction activities begins. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting.

Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Colorado Springs area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit Metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

Customers who are interested in the new fiber optic network can sign up for presale, which will indicate their interest and prioritize service installation once available. Those interested in Metronet services can visit shop.metronet.com to be notified once their address is available for installation and to access presale.