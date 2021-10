EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — D49 elected to close and evacuate classes at Falcon Middle School on Tuesday, after construction work at the school created fumes inside the building.

A D49 spokesperson told FOX21 News that because they didn’t expect the fumes to dissipate before the end of the day, they decided to shut down.

That spokesperson also said the fumes did not cause any ill effects for anyone who was inside the school.

After school activities have also been canceled for Tuesday.