(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Beginning Feb. 20 the City of Colorado Springs will begin construction on South Academy Boulevard between Bijou Street to Jet Wing Drive.

According to the City, the project starting on Monday, Feb. 20 is slated to be completed in early 2025. The goal of the project will be to provide a smoother, more comfortable driving surface, the reduction or elimination of standing water, and improved pedestrian accessibility.

The city outlined the planned improvements; a multi-use path is being constructed on one side of Academy for pedestrian access, and drainage improvements include new manholes, inlets, and new drainage pipe. Also, portions of Colorado Springs Utilities’ water and sewer lines are being relocated.

The project will be split into two segments over the course of the project. The first segment will be along S. Academy Blvd between Bijou St. and Airport Road. Segment two will take place along S. Academy Blvd between East Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive.

The City is hosting an event for those living in the area with construction teams to discuss the upcoming project on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sand Creek Library.