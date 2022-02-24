GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The world is watching as Russian military forces continue their attack on Ukraine. President Biden has imposed export controls on Russia, as well as sanctions that will target Russian banks. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert released a statement in regards to Russia’s attack on Ukraine on the night of Feb. 23. While she did not say whether or not she supports the current administration’s stance on the conflict, she did offer her advice on what she believes can bring stability to the United States and its’ allies.

“America’s energy independence has never been more important to our economy, national security and the safety for our allies throughout the world,” said the elected official from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

“How many times will Democrats fail to recognize that the instability of world affairs and economic shocks come at the hands of dictators who fuel their terror on the world stage with dollars we and our allies are forced to spend on their oil and gas exports?” continued Boebert. “It’s time to be smarter than the dictators.”

She would then go on to call on the Biden Administration and the United States Congress to “immediately unleash our national energy production capabilities.”

In an address to the country on Feb. 24, President Biden did indicate that the US and its’ allies are ready to release barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but did not speak of a plan for their release or a timeframe.

Congresswoman Boebert’s statement concluded with her calling for Americans to “regain our energy independence and also take immediate steps to export far more of our clean liquid natural gas to our European allies. Taking these steps will help tame inflation, contain our enemies’ ability to fund their military ambitions and strengthen democracies throughout the world.”