(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Congressman Doug Lamborn recognized the creative talents of high schoolers throughout the area during the 2023 Congressional Art Competition awards ceremony.

Students from 14 different high schools submitted more than 115 pieces of art in the form of:

Photography

Drawings

Collages

Computer Generation

Paintings

Mixed Media

Prints

The “Best of Show” Winner was Leya Kilpatrick of The Vanguard School. Her artwork will be displayed for one year along the hallway between the Cannon House office building and the U.S. Capitol Building for members of Congress, their staff, and visitors to view. Kilpatrick will also be flown to Washington D.C. for a winner’s reception in June.