Congressman Neguse to represent Colorado at UN Climate Conference

WASHINGTON — Congressman Joe Neguse, the only member of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis from the Rocky Mountain West, arrived in Glasgow, Scotland for the UN Climate Change Conference.

Neguse is part of a small delegation led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which includes House Committee Chairs, members of the Climate Crisis Committee and others.The delegation will participate in bilateral meetings, panel discussions and other engagements with global leaders on top climate priorities, including the recent IPCC report, gender equity and public-private sector coordination on climate action.

“In Colorado, we are leading the way on climate science, ingenuity and action. Our state boasts world class universities and laboratories in earth science and climate change, and ambitious local and state government officials who are leading the way with policy action, ” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “As the Congress is poised to pass the Build Back Better Act and deliver on transformational legislation to solve the climate crisis, this visit to Glasgow is essential to assure the world that the U.S. is making good on our promise to lead the globe in action.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “Together with this outstanding, experienced and diverse delegation including Committee Chairs, Members of the House Select Committee on Climate Crisis and respected Members of Congress, I am honored to once again return to the United Nations Climate Change Conference to convey the strong commitment of the U.S. Congress in addressing this crisis and doing so in a way that puts justice and equity – particularly for indigenous communities – first. As the world faces ‘Code Red for Humanity’ because of the climate crisis, America has the great responsibility and opportunity to meet this moment.”

Congressman Neguse currently serves as Chair of the U.S. Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands and leads on legislation such as the 21st Century Climate Conservation Corps Act, proposals to tackle western wildfires and the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act.

Recently, Congressman Neguse added four climate resiliency provisions to the House-passed NDAA.