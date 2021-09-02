Congressman Lamborn votes for FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Congressman Lamborn voted for the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.



Lamborn released the following statement regarding his vote:

“I was pleased to vote for the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act, and happy it passed the House Armed Service Committee in a bipartisan manner. It is not perfect, and I look forward to improving this bill on the House Floor and in Conference with the Senate. However, it will improve our national security, begin to hold the Biden administration accountable for Afghanistan, and bring hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of economic growth and investment to Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District. We passed a bipartisan amendment I cosponsored with the Ranking Member to increase the Defense topline, providing our troops with the resources they need to execute the missions they’ve been assigned, and correcting President Biden’s inadequate defense budget. This bill solidifies our community’s place as the epicenter of America’s national security space enterprise and puts our country on the right foot to compete with and deter China.”

The House Armed Services Committee passed the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization by a vote of 57-2.



Congressman Lamborn secured many significant amendments, initiatives, and debates, which included the following:

Prohibition of USSPACECOM moving locations until the United States Government Accountability Office and Department of Defense Office of Inspector General reviews are complete

Creation of a Space National Guard with Congressman Jason Crow

Funding for a new fitness center at Schriever Space Force Base and a new vehicle maintenance facility for the U.S. Air Force Academy

Investing over $500 million into space and missile defense missions in Colorado Springs

Requirement for the Army to produce a plan for demilitarizing the Pueblo Chemical Depot and returning it to the community

Development of a plan to identify remains of remaining unidentified servicemen who died on the U.S.S Arizona

Leveraging commercial satellite imaging for intelligence collection and other national security capabilities

Directing the Chief of Space Operations to develop a plan to maintain American space dominance over the next ten years, new capabilities needed to compete against Russia and China in space

Support for key strategic space assets built in and/or operated out of the Front Range

Development of a plan to establish propellant reserves in outer-space to enhance our space assets

Expanding and increasing satellite control network capacity through public/private partnerships

Prohibition on labeling service men and women “extremists” for their conservative political beliefs and disciplined for their online/social media activity

Requiring the Secretary of Defense maintain an ongoing report on Iranian military capabilities and how removing sanctions will enhance those capabilities

Establishing administrative, medical, or religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for members of the Armed Forces

Amending bylaws of the Board of Visitors of each of the three military service academies to allow the members to call a meeting at any time in response to the Biden administration illegally suspending BOV meetings

Developing a plan to integrate U.S. anti-ship weapons into the defense of Taiwan

To learn more about the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act, click here.