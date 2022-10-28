(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Congressman Doug Lamborn toured Fort Carson Army Post in Colorado Springs, being briefed on several topics and information about post housing.

According to a news release from Lamborn’s office, on Friday, Oct. 28, Lamborn toured Fort Carson and met with Commanders, being briefed on several topics related to the armed services, such as; national defense, base operations, and deployment schedules.

Lamborn was briefed by; the Commander of the 4th Infantry Division, the Deputy Commander of the 1st Space Brigade, the Commander of the 4th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, and the Commander of the 10th Special Forces Group.

“I thank the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Commander, Maj. Gen. Dave Hodne, Garrison Commander, Col. Sean Brown, and Garrison Command Sgt. Major Marcus Brister, for the opportunity to visit Fort Carson and discuss the challenges they face as they train and prepare our men and women in uniform,” said Lamborn.

Courtesy: Office of Congressman Doug Lamborn

The news release states Lamborn also took the opportunity to tour the post-housing situation on Fort Carson. Lamborn walked through the demolition at Cherokee West and newly finished neighborhoods. Lamborn was briefed on plans to address shortage issues, maintenance logs, and current and future construction.

“I am concerned about the housing situation at Fort Carson and will continue to monitor the situation closely. Quality housing and responsive maintenance should never be an issue for our service members,” said Lamborn. “I commend the leadership for their hands-on, detailed approach to solving problems. I will continue to work with the leadership at Fort Carson and ensure that our service members and their families have the resources they need and have earned.”

Lamborn is encouraging service members and their families living on Fort Carson to fill out the satisfaction survey they received on Oct. 25. Anyone currently living on Fort Carson and has not received the survey should contact the Housing office at (719) 579-1606.