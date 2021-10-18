Concrete bridge deck to be poured Oct. 19 on Platte Avenue over Sand Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Concrete for the mid-section of the new bridge deck on Platte Avenue over Sand Creek will be poured on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Work is scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m., weather and resource dependent.



This is part of the second phase of the bridge replacement project with approximately 360 cubic yards of concrete, or about 36 truckloads will be poured. There are four total project phases with an expected completion in the fall of 2022.

To accommodate the work, the left lane of eastbound traffic on Platte Avenue will be closed Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and the left lane of westbound traffic on Platte Avenue will be closed from noon until 2:00 p.m.



All business access will remain open throughout construction. Cyclists and pedestrians are reminded of the restricted access around the site during construction.

Project history

Built in 1956, the two Platte Avenue bridges over Sand Creek suffered from flood damage in 2008 and overall degradation of the structures. The City is now replacing the two existing bridges with one bridge structure and adding sidewalks along the north and south sides of Platte Avenue over the creek. The total project cost is approximately $14 million, funded in part by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and a federal grant.



To learn more, click here ColoradoSprings.gov/PSCBridge.