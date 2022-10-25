MONUMENT — Community members gathered Tuesday evening at Monument Academy Middle School to ask CDOT questions about the planned roundabout at the intersection of Highway 83 and County Line Road.

John Hall, CDOT Resident Engineer, said the existing signal at the intersection was installed as a safety measure.

“The existing signal does not actually meet the legal requirements for a signal warrant,” said Hall. “So legally speaking, it should go away.”

CDOT’s proposal is to change the intersection into a roundabout to accommodate traffic.

“We just want to hear the nuances of this location and we know that there’s, you know, heavy snow conditions, blizzard conditions,” said Hall. “We know that it is a high speed 65 mile-per-hour highway.”

This is the second time CDOT has hosted a meeting to answer questions and listen to concerns from community members.

Open house discussion at Monument Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Hall said CDOT hopes “to get public feedback on what we can do to make that roundabout the best design possible and also hopefully to answer questions from those who don’t like the idea of a roundabout.”

The project does not have full construction funding and updates to the project can be found online.

Sean Heery, HOA Board Member, said he attended the meeting on Tuesday evening as he wanted to be informed of the proposal.

“I think everyone has a big part of their investment in their property,” said Heery. “And when the state considers something like this, it certainly could have an impact on our neighborhood and our property.”

Heery is for the addition of the roundabout and said it would be a good solution.

During the Q&A session, many questions were asked to Hall regarding if the roundabout is the safest solution and why the existing signal cannot remain in place.