PUEBLO, Colo. — The 4th Annual World Slopper-Eating Championship will take place Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Colorado State Fair.

According to Major League Eating (MLE), the event will feature “the nation’s top-ranked eaters, each hoping to set a world record in the slopper-eating discipline.”

Those competing will have eight minutes to eat as many sloppers as they can, with the person who eats the most, being crowned the champion. According to MLE, there will be six cash prizes, with first place awarded $2,000.

Last year during the competition, Geoffrey Esper (the #2-ranked eater in the world), ate “34 9-ounce sloppers, falling just short of his own record of 37.5 sloppers.”

MLE said on its website that “registration for the event is closed due to capacity.”