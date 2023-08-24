(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Aug. 22 the Polis-Primavera Administration and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced Boecore was expanding into Colorado Springs.

Boecore is an aerospace and defense engineering company that specializes in software solutions, systems engineering, and cybersecurity that selected Colorado Springs for the location of its expansion.

The expansion is expected to create more than 620 jobs including positions for software and systems engineers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Boecore to Colorado, bringing over 620 new good-paying jobs to Colorado. We are the proud home of the innovative, robust aerospace industry and continue taking bold action to make sure Colorado remains the best place to live, work, and do business,” said Governor Jared Polis.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $7,499,388 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits for the company over an 8-year period. These tax incentives are contingent upon Boecore meeting job creation and salary requirements.

“We looked at a lot of different locations for where we are going to expand our business. We have been here for a while but expansion was key and being able to have the resources here and with space command now here was a big factor in our decision to expand in the city,” said Thomas Dickson, President of Boecore.

Boecore considered Huntsville, Alabama, and Weber County, Utah as locations for expansion.