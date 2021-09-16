Community Town Hall to be held Sept. 25

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner will be hosting a community town hall on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Mountain View Electric Association in Peyton, Colo.

The intention for the meeting is for officials to share their insight on various issues impacting El Paso County and listen to questions from the public.

Commissioner Geitner said, “El Paso County leadership has the utmost respect for our citizens and recognizes the importance of in-person interaction. This town hall will be a great opportunity for residents to meet local and state elected officials, ask questions and receive pertinent information regarding our amazing area.”

The following officials will be in attendance at the meeting: Carrie Geitner, El Paso County Commissioner District 2, Paul Lundeen, Colorado State Senator, Dennis Hisey, Colorado State Senator, Tim Geitner, Colorado State Representative, Michael Allen, 4th Judicial District Attorney, Steve Schleiker, El Paso County Assessor, Joe Roybal, El Paso County Undersheriff on behalf of Sheriff Elder.

To learn more about El Paso County, click here.