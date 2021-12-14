Community testing, vaccine, monoclonal antibody sites closing or on a delayed start for Dec. 15

STATEWIDE – Multiple state-managed and partner community testing, vaccine, and monoclonal antibody sites will be closed or on a delayed start Wednesday, Dec. 15, due to the high wind warning and/or winter weather advisory.
Testing Sites:
Closed:
- 16th Street Mall, Denver
- Chapman Park, Monte Vista
- La Veta High School, La Veta
- Lincoln County Public Health, Hugo
- Saguache Community Building, Saguache
- Walensburg Train Depot, Walsenberg
Delayed, opening at 10 a.m.:
- Aims Community College, Greeley
- All City Stadium, Denver
- Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office and Conference Center, Aurora
- Centaurus High School, Lafayette
- Clayton Early Learning Center, Denver
- Clear Creek Valley Park, Arvada
- Colorado School of Mines, Golden
- Crossroads Community Center, Northglenn
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College, Denver
- Echo Park Stadium, Parker
- Fort Lewis College, Durango
- Fort Morgan – Lincoln Street, Fort Morgan
- George Washington High School, Denver
- Instructional Support Facility, Aurora
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds, Golden
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy, Denver
- La Plata Fairgrounds, Durango
- Littleton Park and Walk, Littleton
- Our Lady Mother of the Church, Commerce City
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs
- Red Rocks Community College, Lakewood
- Riverdale Regional Park, Brighton
- Rocky Mountain Prep, Denver
- Saint Vrain Valley School District Innovation Center, Longmont
- SOAR Academy, Englewood
- Southwest Plaza, Littleton
- Wiggins Community Church, Wiggins
All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. There are numerous state-sponsored community testing sites across the state, as well as dozens of locations offered by private providers. They are free, convenient, and do not require identification or insurance.
Visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing for a list of locations. As the weather conditions evolve throughout the day, additional community testing sites may be required to close. We will update the website accordingly.
Mobile Vaccine Clinics:
Closed:
- Bill Reed Elementary, Loveland
- Centennial Elementary, Broomfield
- Children’s Hospital Colorado (North Campus), Broomfield
- Children’s Hospital Colorado (South Campus), Highlands Ranch
- Durango Transit Center, Durango
- English in Action parking lot, El Jebel
- Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Ball Arena parking lot, Denver
- Monarch Casino parking lot, Black Hawk
- North Conejos School District parking lot, La Jara
- North Railroad (parking lot off of East Main Street), Buena Vista
- Olander Elementary School, Fort Collins
- Tavelli Elementary, Fort Collins
- Walmart Supercenter, Montrose
- Ward Intermediate School (Crowley Middle School), Ordway
- Woodruff Memorial Library, La Junta
All patients that had appointments scheduled are being notified. For help finding or scheduling an alternate appointment, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder.
Mobile Monoclonal Antibody Clinics:
Closed:
- Alamosa, 97 Stadium Dr.
- Canon City, 201 N 6th St.
- Colorado Springs, 750 Citadel Dr.
- Craig, 1111 W Victory Way
- Denver, 5075 Lincoln St.
- Durango, 2500 Main Ave.
- Grand Junction, 2938 North Ave.
- Trinidad, 412 Benedicta Ave.
CDPHE is reaching out to all patients with appointments scheduled directly to reschedule them for treatment. Alternate sites for monoclonal antibody treatments are listed here.
For more information about monoclonal antibody treatments, call our hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT.