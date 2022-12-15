(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has alerted the community that a sexually violent predator has moved into the area as of Thursday, Dec. 15.
Tad M Johnson, 38, is registered at 5 West Last Vegas Street, the Springs Rescue Mission, in Colorado Springs. He is described as a Black man, 6′ tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Johnson’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of the following charges in El Paso County:
- 2021 – Sexual Assault on a Child and Sexual Contact- No Consent
- 2021 – Felony Menacing
- 2016 – Attempted Controlled Substance – Pbtain Fraud/Deceit
- 2016 – Harassment
- 2016 – 3rd Degree Assault
- 2015 – Felony Menacing
- 2015 – Theft
- 2015 – Public Indecency
- 2010 – Vehicular Eluding
- 2007 – Theft
Johnson will be on supervised release and parole within CSPD’s jurisdiction.