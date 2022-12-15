(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has alerted the community that a sexually violent predator has moved into the area as of Thursday, Dec. 15.

Tad M Johnson, 38, is registered at 5 West Last Vegas Street, the Springs Rescue Mission, in Colorado Springs. He is described as a Black man, 6′ tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Johnson’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of the following charges in El Paso County:

2021 – Sexual Assault on a Child and Sexual Contact- No Consent

2021 – Felony Menacing

2016 – Attempted Controlled Substance – Pbtain Fraud/Deceit

2016 – Harassment

2016 – 3rd Degree Assault

2015 – Felony Menacing

2015 – Theft

2015 – Public Indecency

2010 – Vehicular Eluding

2007 – Theft

Johnson will be on supervised release and parole within CSPD’s jurisdiction.