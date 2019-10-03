Community meeting to discuss new nature center

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — There will be a community meeting to discuss a potential new Northern El Paso County Nature Center.

The meeting will be held Monday, October 7th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Black Forest Fire and Rescue Station 1.

Officials said community input is essential in deciding potential location, collaborations, and the long-term use of a Northern El Paso County Nature Center.

“It’s important that we still are looking for public input so if anybody has any potential partnerships or funding sources they’d like us to consider, we would love to have them reach out to us or if they have ideas on what they’d like to see at the nature center encourage them to come to this public meeting,” Recreational and Cultural Services Division Manager Todd Marts said.

El Paso County Parks is currently working on a feasibility plan for the potential new nature center.