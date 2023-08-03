(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation (EDC) will hold a community celebration for Colorado Springs’ designation as the permanent headquarters of the United States Space Command.

The celebration will happen on Monday, Aug. 7 at America the Beautiful Park at 5 p.m., and is bringing together congressional representatives, state, local and community leaders featuring:

Sen. Michael Bennett

Sen. John Hickenlooper

Rep. Doug Lamborn

Gov. Jared Polis

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera

Mayor Yemi Mobolade, City of Colorado Springs

Commissioner Cami Bremer, El Paso County

Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC

The event is free and open to the public. Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC reports seating is limited and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.