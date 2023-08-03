(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation (EDC) will hold a community celebration for Colorado Springs’ designation as the permanent headquarters of the United States Space Command.
The celebration will happen on Monday, Aug. 7 at America the Beautiful Park at 5 p.m., and is bringing together congressional representatives, state, local and community leaders featuring:
- Sen. Michael Bennett
- Sen. John Hickenlooper
- Rep. Doug Lamborn
- Gov. Jared Polis
- Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera
- Mayor Yemi Mobolade, City of Colorado Springs
- Commissioner Cami Bremer, El Paso County
- Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC
The event is free and open to the public. Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC reports seating is limited and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.